‘TMC did nothing for Muslims’: Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui floats Indian Secular Front

Months before the West Bengal assembly elections, Pirzada of Furfura Sharif Abbas Siddiqui on Thursday floated a new political party ‘Indian Secular Front’. His brother Nausad Siddiqui will be the chairman of the party while Simul Soren was named its president.

“We have announced our party today. We will now sit for talks with other parties like AIMIM and then decide on how many seats we will field candidates. At present, we are considering all 294 seats,” said Abbas Siddiqui.

This comes weeks after AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owasi held a two-hour-long meeting with Siddiqui and stated that his party is ready to fight polls in Bengal under his leadership.

One of the descendants of the late Pir Abu Baqar Siddiqui of Furfura Sharif, Abbas Siddiqui said that he wants to be a king maker and will not contest polls. “I want to be the king maker. I will not contest polls. But will do everything possible for the party. We will work for the betterment of Muslims, Dalits and poor people. Our party is for all,” said Siddiqui.

Furfura Sharif is the second most prominent ‘Mazar’ in the country after Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan.

According to political observers, his faction may emerge as a key factor in division of Bengali speaking Muslim votes which, so far, was with TMC in South Bengal and with Congress in parts of North Bengal. “Years of Congress rule, then that of CPM and then Trinamool Congress in Bengal did nothing for the Muslims or the poor people,” added Siddiqui.

“It was Trinamool Congress which allowed BJP to get into Bengal and win 18 Lok Sabha seats. I have a constitutional right to announce a political party,” said Siddiqui.