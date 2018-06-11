Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS for ‘routine check-up’

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Former prime minister and senior BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Monday morning on the advice of doctors, a statement issued by his office said.

“As per the advice of doctors, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted in AIIMS today for routine check-up and investigations. He will be under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, there,” the statement read.

In a fresh statement issued later, the former PM’s office said, “Former PM AB Vajpayee has been admitted to AIIMS today for examination and management. He is stable. A team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, are conducting tests.”

Union Minister for Health J P Nadda said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee has gone to AIIMS for a routine check-up. He is ok.”

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah paid a visit to the former PM in the hospital.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is currently admitted there for a routine-check-up. pic.twitter.com/fiIECqbxJy — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2018

