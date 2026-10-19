Cabinet Secretariat flags delay in pulse research scheme, Agriculture Ministry says ‘expediting’ it

The first year of the six-year Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses (2025-26 to 2030-31) is already over and no research project has yet been approved against the allocation of Rs 500 crore. The Agriculture Ministry, on Sunday, vowed to expedite the process.

Flagging the delay, the Cabinet Secretariat had asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare to complete the approval processes for research projects by November 15. On Sunday, the ministry said that it is “expediting the process, and eligible projects recommended by the Committee are expected to be sanctioned by the end of October 2026, ahead of the November 15 timeline referred.”

At a meeting on October 5 chaired by Cabinet Secretary Dr T V Somanathan, while reviewing the reorientation of agricultural research in oilseeds, pulses and cotton, officials had raised the issue.