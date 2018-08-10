Aarushi Talwar-Hemraj murder case: SC admits CBI appeal against acquittal of parents

Aarushi, 14, was found with her throat slit in her room at the Talwars’ residence in Noida on May 16, 2008. (File Photo) Aarushi, 14, was found with her throat slit in her room at the Talwars’ residence in Noida on May 16, 2008. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Friday admitted an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the Allahabad High Court order acquitting Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the Aarushi Talwar and Hemraj double murder case. The CBI had challenged the order in May this year. A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph said the appeal will be heard along with a petition filed by Hemraj’s wife.

The dentist couple was acquitted of all charges by the High Court in October 2017. The court had said the prosecution failed to establish its hypothesis that the parents, who were the “only” ones at home at the time, had committed the murders. The bench of Justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra, in a 273-page order, said “suspicion, however grave it may be, cannot take the place of proof,” and, in this case, neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty.

The Talwars walked out of Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail on October 12, 2017.

Aarushi, 14, was found with her throat slit in her room at the Talwars’ residence in Noida on May 16, 2008. The police initially suspected 45-year-old Hemraj, the family’s live-in domestic help. However, his body was recovered from the terrace two days later. The investigation was subsequently handed over the CBI by the Mayawati government.

A CBI court in Ghaziabad had found the Talwars guilty of the double murders and sentenced them to life imprisonment on November 25, 2013. CBI judge Shyam Lal wrote, “The parents are the best protector of their own children and that is the order of the human nature, but they have been freaks in the history of mankind when the father and mother became the killer of their own progeny.”

“They have extirpated their own daughter who has seen 14 summers of her life and the servant, without compunction from terrestrial terrain in breach of commandment that ‘thou shall not kill’ and the injunction of the holy Quran ‘take not life, which god has made sacred’,” the judge had written.

