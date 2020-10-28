Aarogya Setu developed in ‘most transparent manner’: Govt clarifies after notice for ‘evasive reply’

Aarogya Setu is a contact tracing app launched by the government in April this year to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Aarogya Setu app was developed in “the most transparent manner” by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in public-private partnership mode in record time to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government clarified in a statement Wednesday after reports that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology denied having information about the “creation” of the application.

The clarification comes after the Central Information Commission (CIC) pulled up the government over an RTI query in which the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the National Informatics Centre said they do not have any information about the “creation” of the mobile application.

“The Aarogya Setu App was developed in a record time of 21 days, to respond to the exigencies of the pandemic with lockdown restrictions only for the objective of building a Made in India Contact Tracing App with the best of Indian minds from Industry, Academia and the Government,” said the statement by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Clarification issued on Aarogya Setu App. Aarogya Setu App is a product of Government of India built in collaboration with the best of the minds of Industry & Academia. Worlds largest contact tracing App, appreciated by WHO also.

The transparency panel has asked the government to explain why a penalty under the Right to Information (RTI) Act not be slapped on it for “prima facie obstruction of information and providing an evasive reply,” PTI reported.

Responding to the CIC notice, the government said the names of all those associated with the development of the App and management of the App ecosystem were already shared when the code was released in public domain and that the Aarogya Setu portal has all the details about the App including on how the app works, Covid updates and why one should use the app.

Citing benefits of the app in containing the spread of Covid-19, the government said the app has been downloaded by more than 16.23 crore users and has “greatly augmented the efforts of front line health workers in fight against Covid-19.”

“It has helped identify Bluetooth contacts of Covid positive users and issued alerts for helping people to stay safe,” it added.

The government also cited the World Health Organisation in lauding the role of the app in containing the spread of the pandemic. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had earlier termed the contact tracing app as one among several tech tools to help public health departments identify clusters and expand testing.

The Aaroyga Setu app has, however, been under the lens for being allegedly invasive and violating data privacy norms.

Information Commissioner Vanaja N Sarna, in a terse order, pointed out that the website of the application mentions that the content on it is “owned, updated and maintained” by MyGov and MeitY and directed the CPIO of the ministry to explain why they didn’t have the requisite information.

“The CPIO NIC also should explain that when in the website it is mentioned that Aarogya Setu Platform is designed, developed and hosted by National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, then how is it that they do not have any information about creation of the App,” she said.

The Information Commissioner was hearing the plea of one Saurav Das who had sought to know from the government details about the creation of Aarogya Setu application, the law under which it is functioning and whether the government was planning to bring a separate law about the handling of data collected by the application.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) did not provide any information, prompting Das to file a complaint under the RTI Act. He had filed a similar application before the NIC which responded by saying it did not have any information.

The Information Commissioner issued a show cause notice to four officials — Deputy Directors MeitY SK Tyagi and DK Sagar, Senior General Manager National E-Governance Division RA Dhawan and CPIO NIC Swarup Dutta.

“The addressees cannot simply wash their hands off by stating that the information is not available with them. Some effort should have been put in to find out the custodian(s) of the information sought, by the concerned public authorities when apparently they are the relevant parties,” she said.

According to a statement released on April 2 by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, the app track users’ “interaction with others”, and will alert authorities if there is any suspicion of the user having been in contact with a person infected with coronavirus.

(Inputs from PTI)

