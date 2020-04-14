Aarogya Setu app working on integration of e-passes system, tele-medicine providers

The app will link out to well-known tele-medicine providers and the team will also invite others who would like to join the application. The app will link out to well-known tele-medicine providers and the team will also invite others who would like to join the application.

With an estimated one million new users registering every hour, and a total of 38 million registrants, the Aarogya Setu mobile app is under development to integrate the e-passes system, tele-medicine providers, and a more advanced self-assessment process.

Those in charge of the app’s development told The Indian Express that possibly within the next week, the app will be integrated with the e-passes system already in use and developed by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and the E-Gov foundation, allowing individuals to conduct the sale and purchase of essential services. The team is also testing to see if the self-assessment and Bluetooth contact tracing algorithms can be integrated with the system as well.

The self-assessment will be altered to prompt the user to retake an assessment at integral moments.

On April 11, The Indian Express had reported the various databases that are integrated with the application at the backend, including location history of positive cases held by the Indian Council of Medical Research, the National Center for Disease Control, and the National Disaster Management Authority.

Along with the self-assessment, the app tracks the user’s GPS coordinates and Bluetooth data about other users in the vicinity. This data is sent from the phone to the server when a user registers, or when a user is deemed high-risk or COVID-19 positive.

