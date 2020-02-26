AAP’s Mann came to Vidhan Sabha drunk, claims Cong

AAP MP Bhagwant Maan at Vidhan Sabha. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi) AAP MP Bhagwant Maan at Vidhan Sabha. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

Congress MLAs on Tuesday accused AAP’s Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann of coming to the Assembly drunk. Mann, who watched the proceedings of the ongoing Budget Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from the Governor’s gallery, was slammed by the Congress MLAs as soon as he stepped out of the Assembly hall.

Parminder Singh Pinky, Congress MLA from Ferozepur, said, “If I had caught hold of Mann, I would have got his medical test done. He was drunk and was stinking like a brewery. How can he come to the House after consuming alcohol?”

He added that he did not meet Mann but he was told by persons who came in contact with him that he was in an inebriated condition. “It is shocking. He took a vow by invoking his mother who was on his side at a rally. And he is not even honouring that vow.”

Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, another Congress MLA from Qadian, took on Mann saying he was drunk while he was present in the House. “Bhagwant Mann is the president of the party. He should behave,” he said.

Congress MLAs attack on Mann came soon after the latter spoke about Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s personal life. “He has hit out at our CM below the belt. He should control himself before making such comments,” said Pinki.

Earlier, Mann had stated that when the AAP would form government in Punjab, they would reopen the case pertaining to confessional statement of Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu under TADA Act.

He had also taken on DGP Dinkar Gupta for his statement on Kartarpur Sahib saying: “Kartarpur Corridor has been praised by the UN also when an envoy had recently visited it. How can the DGP say such a thing?” he asked.

While Mann did not want to comment on these allegations, Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema called the charges “rubbish” and said that the Congress and Akalis were exasperated at the popularity of AAP. “The Congress members are frustrated as Mann raised questions on personal life of the CM. They wanted to hit back and raised these allegations against Mann. We were quiet all this while as we did not want to raise personal life of anyone. But now the DGP calls Kartarpur Sahib as the land of terrorists. So these questions will be raised. Mann will also raise these questions in the Parliament and question Centre about it.,” he said.

Lok Insaf Party (LIP) president Simarjeet Singh Bains said, “He may not have consumed liquor in the morning. He may have had it last evening. He could be smelling of that.” Reminded of Mann’s vow, he said, “Yes, he should not drink when he took a vow.”

The AAP has in the past made several efforts to ensure that such allegation do not stick to Mann. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had ensured that he made a public announcement about his decision to shun liquor at a rally in January 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.