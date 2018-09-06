AAP’s Haryana offer: Old pension scheme, better schools, hospitals

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally of Haryana government employees at Kaithal on October 7. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally of Haryana government employees at Kaithal on October 7.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a gathering of Haryana government employees at Kaithal on October 7. “As per their demand, we will promise introduction of old pension scheme if AAP is voted to power in Haryana,” the AAP chief said on Wednesday while speaking to journalists at his Delhi residence.

AAP has already announced its plans to contest Haryana Assembly polls as well all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state, which has over three lakh government employees. Kejriwal said employees’ union leaders from Haryana recently met and briefed him on problems they were facing because of the change in the pension scheme in 2006. “I told them I was in favour of their old pension scheme,” he said.

Employees have been demanding that the old pension scheme be brought back in place of the National Pension Scheme (NPS), introduced by the Centre in 2004 but launched in Haryana in 2006.

On Haryana Assembly polls, Kejriwal said, “Schools, hospitals, electricity and farmers will be on top of our election agenda in the state.” To take their “achievements” in the fields of education and health in Delhi to voters in Haryana, AAP will hold public meetings in front of schools and hospitals there.

“We will ask the Haryana voters which hospitals and schools they would prefer: those in poor condition in Haryana or those that have improved in Delhi. If we can improve schools in Delhi in just three years, why can’t Manohar Lal Khattar do the same in Haryana in his regime of four years?” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief, who hails from Siwani in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, said, “I won’t contest elections from Haryana. The people of Delhi have given me the responsibility to serve them. But whenever I address a rally, it may be Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh, I see talks around my candidature from that state.”

“We will contest all seats of Lok Sabha from Goa, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana while in other states, we will field candidates for select parliamentary seats. We have already initiated the process to identify possible candidates for Lok Sabha polls,” Kejriwal said.

“In Haryana, political parties are seeking votes in the name of Jats and non-Jats, but none of them have an agenda for their welfare. Have they done anything for them except looting people during the past 70 years?” Kejriwal said.

Asked if AAP will project a CM face in Haryana, he said, “Pehle sarkar toh ban jaaye (Let us form the government first).”

He made it clear the AAP won’t enter into an alliance with any party in Haryana. On the dispute with Punjab’s AAP unit, he said, “It’s our internal matter and we will resolve it.” On the issue of SYL, Kejriwal said, “We want everybody should get water. These issues should be resolved with dialogue, otherwise courts will take a decison. Earlier also, I had given he same statement.” Asked about how many time has he apologized in recent months, Kejriwal said, “Whenever I commit a mistake, I would seek forgiveness.”

‘Discussing ways to improve education’

New Delhi: Awarding 90 teachers from the city Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he and Education Minister Manish Sisodia were deliberating on holding an international conference in the field of education.

Sangeeta Kapoor, vice-principal of SKV A Block Vikaspuri and Shivanjali Sharma of SKV Radhe Shyam Park were given the special award for bringing innovation to teaching methods. ENS

