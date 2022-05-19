AAP’s CM face in Uttarakhand elections, top leader quit

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate in recent Uttarakhand polls, Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (Retd), party’s former state working president Bhupesh Upadhyay resigned from the party on Wednesday.

“I have been a member of Aam Aadmi Party from 19 April 2021 till today, 18 May 2022. Keeping in mind the feelings of former soldiers, former paramilitary, elders, women, youth and intellectuals, I am sending my resignation from the party membership,” Kothiyal stated in his resignation letter to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP failed to win a single seat in the state, with Kothiyal losing from Gangotri seat. Kothiyal could not be reached for a comment despite several attempts.

In his letter to Kejriwal, Upadhyay stated, “The work culture and thought process of AAP is not in favour of Uttarakhand and the common people of Uttarakhand. This is why people of Uttarakhand rejected the party in Vidhan Sabha elections.”

AAP state president Deepak Bali said: “We thank Col Kothiyal for working with us…”