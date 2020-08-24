AAP’s Aman Arora moves two motions against Centre’s farm ordinances, electricity amendment bill

Aman Arora said that with theordinances purchase of agriculture produce in the country will be restricted to a few business houses only. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Senior AAP leader and Sunam MLA, Aman Arora, has submitted two motions to Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh to be introduced in the Monsoon Session of the House which call for rejection of Centre’s three agriculture ordinances and its proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020.

Calling the Centre’s farm ordinances as anti-farmer, anti-farm labour and anti-Punjab, Arora said that with these ordinances purchase of agriculture produce in the country will be restricted to a few business houses only.

The MLA is learnt to have mentioned in his motion that the ‘one country-one market’ experiment that the Centre wanted to implement had already failed in USA and Europe. He added that this move will hit the agriculture economy very hard and is also an attempt to do away with the federal structure of the country.

In another motion, the MLA said he has sought the rejection of the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020 introduced by the centre. “This bill will lead to doing away with the subsidy and cross subsidy given to farmers and weaker sections of the society, levy different power tariffs for rural and urban areas, give power distribution rights to private companies and empower centre to make appointments in State Electricity Regulatory Commissions,” he said.

With the establishment of Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority, the states will no longer have the wherewithal to protect their rights in power purchase agreements and this too impinges on the federal structure of the country, Arora said.

