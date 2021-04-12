AAP will take forward Parrikar’s vision for a developed Goa: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that AAP will take forward Manohar Parrikar’s vision for Goa if voted to power in the 2022 Assembly elections, accusing the BJP of “burying” the legacy of the former chief minister.

Sisodia arrived in Goa on Sunday to discuss the road map for the elections. Addressing party workers from the Panaji Convention Centre, he said, “People say Parrikar ji was the founder of development in Goa. But after his death (in 2019), BJP buried the vision of development for Goa, BJP side-lined people who aligned with the vision of Manohar Parrikar. I want to convey to the BJP volunteers in Goa to leave BJP, as it will never be able to bring Parrikar ji’s vision of development into life.



“Whoever has the vision to bring growth in Goa should join hands with AAP, we can together work towards Goa’s development. Join our fleet of 4,000 AAP volunteers who have the vision to take forward Parrikar ji’s vision for Goa,” Sisodia said.

The AAP leader said Goans, who had given both BJP and Congress the opportunity to rule the state, needed a non-corrupt government with vision. He said, “I mentioned Parrikar ji because he was also an IITian like Arvind Kejriwal and that’s why they have vision.”



Sisodia said, “The model of BJP or Congress is to buy MLAs and indulge in dirty politics to win an election. They don’t form a government based on people’s mandate but based on the MLAs they buy. This money that they use to buy MLAs, where does it come from? …If BJP and Congress accumulated money for redevelopment of Goa instead of buying MLAs, incomplete projects for redevelopment would have been ready by now.”