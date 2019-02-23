Punjab: AAP walks out over tardy probe in Maur blast case

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators staged a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Friday accusing the government of not conducting a proper probe into the Maur bomb blast case and not ensuring proper compensation, including getting even basic medical help, to the victims’ families.

Seven people, including five children, were killed in the blast in Maur Mandi town of Bathinda district on January 31, 2017. The explosion took place near the poll campaign venue of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, AAP lawmaker from Maur, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, accused the government of having failed to nab the culprits, he said the government has also not giver proper give compensation to the families of the victims.

The AAP members demanded a discussion and government reply on the issue. However, Speaker Rana K P Singh said that the government could not be forced to make a reply to an issue raised during the Zero Hour following which all the AAP MLAs stormed into the Well of the House and raised slogans against the Congress government.

They late staged a walkout.

Talking to media persons outside the House, Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema demanded that the government should immediately arrest those behind the blast and grant compensation of Rs 2 crore each to the next of kin of those killed and Rs 10 lakh to those injured.