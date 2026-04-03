‘We don’t do soft PR’: AAP hits back with ‘samosa’ jab after Raghav Chadha’s ‘silenced’ video

The AAP has reacted to Raghav Chadha’s “silenced” video posted on Friday morning, saying that the government doesn’t care about “soft PR”. “A small party has a limited time and it is more important to talk about larger issues of the country rather than samosas,” said president of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi unit Saurabh Bharadwaj.

He further alleged that in every state genuine voters are being removed before elections and fake voters are being registered. “The government is employing fully corrupt methods to win elections. In Bengal, the Opposition brought a motion to impeach the CEC. But you refused to sign it,” he said.

Just saw ur video Raghav bhai.

I just want to say – “जो डर गया, समझो मर गया” pic.twitter.com/cgXN9cI4aG — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) April 3, 2026

Raghav Chadha was removed from the post of AAP’s Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Reacting to this, Chadha released a video claiming that he only tried to raise the common man’s issues but was being “silenced” by the party. AAP insiders, however, have said that Chadha was not being restrained from speaking in Parliament. His replacement Ashok Mittal said the move was a “routine process”.

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Saurabh Bharadwaj’s ‘samosa’ jibe stemmed from the instance when Chadha had raised the issue of air passengers being charged hefty amounts for samosas and other food items at airport. He had said: “Samosa is available for Rs 350, tea for Rs 250, water for Rs 100. This is more than three times the price at which these items are available in the market. The prices at airports should be regulated.”

‘How will you sustain in politics if you are scared?’

Bharadwaj further alleged that Chadha in Parliament refuses to stage a “walkout” against the government when the Opposition decides to. “For a long time, you have failed to raise issues questioning the Prime Minister or the Bharatiya Janata Party government. How will you sustain in politics if you are scared,” he sought to ask Chadha.

He further said that Chadha had failed to raise issues from Punjab, which he represents. Bharadwaj accused Chadha of failing to raise his voice and going into “hiding” when Arvind Kejriwal was arrested “on false charges” during his tenure as the Delhi CM. “I believe we need to raise issues important to the country and courageously fight the BJP. They don’t care about your soft issues; rather they are supporting you on social media. Think about it,” Bharadwaj said.

‘Why are you scared of BJP?’

Former Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi, too, questioned Chadha for not protesting against the BJP. “Are you scared of BJP and Narendra Modi that you don’t question them?” she asked in a video posted on X. She said shortage of LPG is the biggest issue in the country now and when he was asked to raise the matter on behalf of the Opposition in the Parliament, he refused.

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“I remember, when Kejriwal was arrested, AAP leaders took to the streets and faced police lathi charge. We were being dragged on the streets. You (Raghav Chadha) were in London then. You said you had an eye operation. We told the media that Raghav Chadha ji is not scared; he has an eye operation. But now, I’m questioning, if you were scared when Kejriwal was arrested,” she said.

Atishi further said, “Maybe you are scared of Narendra Modi and going to jail, but we are the soldiers of Kejriwal, and are not scared.”