AAP to join Jan 26 tractor parade ‘as a farmer’: Bhagwant Mann

The Punjab unit of Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday announced that it will join the proposed farmers’ “tractor parade” on January 26 in Delhi.

AAP state unit president Bhagwant Mann made the announcement while claiming that the ongoing farmers’ protest has become the “largest agitation in the world” with the participation of such a large number of people in a peaceful manner. Mann said his party volunteers from every village across the state would join the parade with tractors.

“The AAP will join this agitation not as a political party but as a farmer,” said the Sangrur MP in a statement while also claiming that the AAP is a party of common people who were mostly farmers and labourers.

He asserted that this fight was not only to repeal the three “black laws” of the Centre but also to “save” the constitution of the country. He said that it was the constitutional right of farmers to take out the tractor march in a peaceful manner which the government was trying to “take away”.

He accused the BJP-led government of trying “all sorts of tricks to crush” farmers’ movement. “The manner in which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has been looting the constitutional rights for a long time and working against the constitution, is very dangerous for the country, “ he said, adding the Modi government should give up its “stubborn” attitude and immediately accept farmers’ demands and repeal the three laws.

Mann said the AAP had been opposing the “anti-farmer” laws enacted by the central government from the day one. “It was our primary duty to rise above the political party and support this struggle,” he added.

Various farmer bodies protesting against the Centre’s farm laws have said they would go ahead with their proposed “tractor parade” on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on the Republic Day.