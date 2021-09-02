scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Must Read

AAP to fight solo all seats in UP polls

Speculation has been rife over the AAP joining an alliance with other parties to put up a joint front against the ruling BJP in the elections.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 2, 2021 2:40:02 am
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. (File Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled early next year, on all 403 seats and will not enter an alliance with any party, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said Wednesday.

Speculation has been rife over the AAP joining an alliance with other parties to put up a joint front against the ruling BJP in the elections. Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, clarified this at a press conference in Noida, where he and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were part of a Tiranga Sankalp Yatra.

The party has been holding rallies with the Tricolour across Uttar Pradesh in an effort to take the fight to the BJP. The next Tiranga Yatra is scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on September 14. Thereafter, a Tiranga Sankalp Yatra will be held in all 403 constituencies of the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 01: Latest News

Advertisement