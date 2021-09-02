AAP to fight solo all seats in UP polls

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled early next year, on all 403 seats and will not enter an alliance with any party, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said Wednesday.

Speculation has been rife over the AAP joining an alliance with other parties to put up a joint front against the ruling BJP in the elections. Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, clarified this at a press conference in Noida, where he and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were part of a Tiranga Sankalp Yatra.

The party has been holding rallies with the Tricolour across Uttar Pradesh in an effort to take the fight to the BJP. The next Tiranga Yatra is scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on September 14. Thereafter, a Tiranga Sankalp Yatra will be held in all 403 constituencies of the state.