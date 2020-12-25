AAP to contest local body polls in Gujarat

scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 24, 2020
By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Updated: December 25, 2020 5:20:03 am
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to contest the upcoming local body polls in Gujarat and process for the selection of candidates and designing the campaigning is on, said state president of the party Gopal Italia, on Thursday.

The local body polls are likely in February next year.

The party held meeting of its state committee and appointed various office bearers like Bhemabhai Chaudhary as vice-president, Jaydeep Pandya as general secretary and M M Shaikh as state treasurer apart from organising secretary for various zones.

AAP MLA in Delhi and Gujarat incharge Gulab Singh Yadav was also present on the occasion.

Addressing a press conference, Italia said that Gujarat unit of AAP will fight the local body polls raising basic issues of people like road, education, health, corruption-less government offices, sanitation on which the party has already performed in Delhi.

Italia said that they are in the process of selecting candidates for the elections on the basis of their contribution to the party and to the society.

A party office bearer said that ahead of the local body polls top AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha and Atishi Marlena are likely to campaign for the party candidates.

