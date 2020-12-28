AAP to contest local bodies’ elections in Punjab on party symbol

AAP Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh and state party chief Bhagwant Mann pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the upcoming municipal corporation and municipal committee elections in Punjab on its own symbol, party in-charge Jarnail Singh and state president Bhagwant Mann Monday said.

“These elections will be fought on the party’s election symbol. It is a golden opportunity for the people this time to bring change in the cities by electing their councillors among the people, who would work for the people,” said Jarnail Singh.

He said the officials conducting the elections should perform their duties without any pressure.

Mann, who is also party’s lone Lok Sabha MP from the state, said that crores of rupees were being swindled in these elections. “To prevent such corruption, it is imperative that an educated and competent person be elected as your representative. With ‘broom’ (AAP’s poll symbol), political and garbage contamination would be cleaned from the streets,” he said.

On farmers’ agitation, Mann said he while the peasants are fighting for their survival on the Delhi borders in severe cold, it was unfortunate that their issues were not redressed the “arrogant, stubborn and dictatorial central government”.

Mann said that he did his duty by raising the voice of farmers in the Parliament’s central hall and that the voice of the farmers would be raised wherever Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be faced in future.