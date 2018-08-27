Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • AAP submits 10 lakh letters to PM Modi, demanding full statehood for Delhi

AAP submits 10 lakh letters to PM Modi, demanding full statehood for Delhi

A special three-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was held in June to discuss the demand for full statehood for the national capital. The AAP-majority Assembly had even passed a resolution in this regard. 

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 27, 2018 8:57:18 pm
arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, kejriwal sugar subsidy, sugar subsidy, kejriwal modi letter, india news, latest news, indian express The Aam Aadmi Party had started a signature campaign in July seeking public support on statehood for Delhi.
Related News

AAP legislators led by party leader Gopal Rai today submitted over 10 lakh letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand full statehood for the national capital. The MLAs along with other party leaders assembled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and proceeded to submit the letters.

However, they were stopped by police on the way to Prime Minister’s Office and later a select group of legislators submitted the letters.

The Aam Aadmi Party had started a signature campaign in July seeking public support on the same. “The people of Delhi receive step-motherly treatment from the central government in their own home state. We had started a campaign for full statehood on July 1 and as part of it we launched a signature campaign addressed to the prime minister. We have received over 10 lakh signatures,” AAP convenor Gopal Rai said.

A special three-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was held in June to discuss the demand for full statehood for the national capital. The AAP-majority Assembly had even passed a resolution in this regard.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Watch Now
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement