AAP set to revive Delhi statehood demand, to launch campaign seeking mass support

The Aam Aadmi Party is all set to revive the demand for full statehood for Delhi at a meeting of its workers at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday, reported PTI. The meeting will also be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is presently on a visit to Bengaluru for medical treatment.

Following Kejriwal’s return from Bengaluru, AAP will likely launch a month-long campaign to seek and consolidate public support, urging the central government to grant statehood to Delhi. The Delhi CM has often asserted that the lack of statehood status for Delhi is the reason why certain developmental works have suffered.

Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai was quoted as saying that the experience of AAP government over a span of three years has been suggestive that the lack of full-statehood status to Delhi obstructs development works. “The issues related to unemployment, college admissions and housing faced by the people of Delhi would be solved if Delhi gets the full-statehood status,” Rai told PTI.

“Delhi Assembly has passed a resolution for full statehood. If full-statehood is given, our revenue will surge to Rs 40,000,” he added.

“In the present situation, the value of Delhi peoples’ votes are half (compared to other states). The Modi government has turned it into zero,” he said, in reference to the frequent showdowns of the AAP government with L-G Anil Baijal over an array issues, including jurisdiction.

AAP will launch a signature campaign titled as ‘Delhi Mange Apna Haq’ after the meeting of its party workers on Sunday, in which they will appeal for support on the full-statehood issue. The campaign will begin on July 3 and end on July 25. The signatures collected will be handed over to the Prime Minister, Rai said.

