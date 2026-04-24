AAP moves to disqualify Raghav Chadha, rebel MPs after BJP switch

Raghav Chadha (left) was welcomed by the BJP by party president Nitin Nabin (right) on Friday. (Photo: X/BJP)

Hours after Raghav Chadha and several other Rajya Sabha MPs resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party and announced their decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said he would write to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha seeking their disqualification.

In his statement, Singh argued that their move to join another party amounts to voluntarily relinquishing membership of their original party under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The development follows a major political setback for AAP, with seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs resigning from the party. Addressing a press conference, Chadha, flanked by Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, said that more than two-thirds of the party’s Upper House MPs had quit and would join the BJP as a faction.