Punjab AAP seeks action against special DGP for breach of privilege

The Aam Aadmi Party legislator from Sunam, Aman Arora, Tuesday urged Punjab Assembly Speaker to take action against Special DGP (investigation) Prabodh Kumar for alleged breach of privilege and contempt of the House for writing to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation into three sacrilege cases in Faridkot district in 2015.

Advertising

Arora and four other AAP MLAs, including Budh Ram, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Rupinder Kaur Ruby and Pirmal Singh Khalsa met Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh and handed the motion under Section 262 of Chapter 21 of ‘Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in The Punjab Vidhan Sabha’.

In a statement, Arora pointed out to the resolution passed by the Punjab assembly in August last year to withdraw the cases from the CBI and hand them over to the Punjab police special investigation team (SIT). But, the AAP MLA said, Kumar wrote a letter to the CBI last month to “further probe” the three cases, which the MLA alleged clearly amounted to breach of privilege and contempt of the House.

Arora demanded “strictest possible action” against the officer, who is also the chairman of the SIT probing the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents in Faridkot

Advertising

The cases are about the theft of a copy of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in June, putting up of hand-written sacrilegious posters at the village and also at Bargari in September, and finding torn pages of the holy book at Bargari in October.

A few days back, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa had accused the Punjab government of mishandling the 2015 desecration cases.

Bajwa had even asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who also handles the home portfolio, to clarify if Kumar had taken his concurrence for writing to the CBI.