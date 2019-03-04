AAP-SAD (Taksali) tie-up of no consequence: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday dismissed the AAP-SAD (Taksali) alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Punjab as “of no consequence”. Singh, while reiterating his stand on a tie-up in Punjab for the general elections, said that Congress did not require any alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.

Asked to comment on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decision to ally with SAD (Taksali) for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, the Chief Minister said it was their prerogative, but as far as the Congress was concerned, it did not need any alliance.

He dismissed the AAP-SAD (Taksali) coalition “as of no consequence”. Congress in Punjab was fully ready for the polls and was well placed to win on its own, thus making it clear that he was not in favour of an alliance for the party, Amarinder said.

“In a democracy, it is the performance of the government that matters and people vote for those whom they see working for their welfare,” the chief minister said.

Singh’s remarks come at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party and the Akali Dal (Taksali), a breakaway outfit from the SAD, are set to enter into a tie-up in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The move had come after talks for an alliance between the Akali Dal Taksali (old guard) and Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) “failed” over the sharing of seats.

The announcement for the alliance between both the parties was expected to be made in a couple of days.