AAP releases second list of candidates, says Delhi CM to campaign in Gujarat ahead of local body polls

Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj and party’s Gujarat in-charge Gulab Singh Yadav, both Delhi legislators, announced the second list of 693 candidates who will contest in the upcoming local body elections across the state, in Surat on Saturday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit Surat and campaign for party candidates ahead of the polls, likely to be held in February, party sources said.

Last week, AAP national spokesperson and party’s Delhi MLA Atishi had released the first list of 504 candidates for the upcoming polls.

“AAP candidates will fight on all seats in the local body elections in Gujarat and this time there will be a direct fight with the BJP. In Gujarat, BJP has been ruling for the last 25 years and the Congress party has not played a major role as the opposition. This time there will be a direct fight between the AAP and the BJP, and we will contest election strategically,” Bhardwaj said.

State AAP president Gopal Italia said the third list of party candidates will be announced in the coming days. He was speaking at a press conference in Surat’s Jeewan Bharti School.

On Saturday evening, the AAP leaders also held a meet with Surat city and district party workers at Khodal Dham farm in Surat City’s Sarthana area which was attended by more than 2,500 party workers. In the meeting, several newcomers in the Surat unit were welcomed and felicitated by the national leaders.

Some of the newcomers in the party include former youth president of NCP Rajubhai Godhani, NCP’s Surat secretary Nilesh Radadiya, social activist Karamsinh Rashiya, NCP’s Olpad president Nanjibhai Gediya), social worker Shantilal Gedia, founder of Mazdoor Union Ajay Dubey, advocate Mona Kapoor, organisational secretary of Self-Financed Schools’ Association Bhimji Thesiya, Samta party’s Surat president Ashutosh Pathak, the president of Autorickshaw Association Surat Mahendra Modi, and the president of Surat Jari and Thread Association Mahesh Borda.

State AAP spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani said, “The first list of AAP candidates, released a week ago, included 17 candidates of AAP for Surat city municipal elections. Today, in the second list, names of 14 candidates for Surat city municipal elections were released.”

He added that Kejriwal will visit Surat in the last week of January or in the first week of February. “He will address around one lakh people in Surat. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also visit Rajkot. The dates have not been finalised,” Jadwani said.

Party’s Surat unit president Mahendra Navadia was also present at an event held at Sunderkand earlier in the day.