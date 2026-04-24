Raghav Chadha, 2 other Rajya Sabha MPs quit AAP; say they will join BJP

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal will join the BJP along with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal.

Written by: Express Web Desk
By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 03:58 PM IST
AAP MP Raghav Chadha outside Parliament, Thursday. (PTI)AAP MP Raghav Chadha
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AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has joined the BJP along with Ashok Mittal And Sandeep Pathak. Addressing a press conference with party colleagues Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, “We have decided that we, the two-third members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP.”

“Besides us, there are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal,” Chadha said.

Mittal had earlier replaced Chadha as the Rajya Sabha deputy leader. He had then said Chadha’s removal was a “routine” procedure.

(This is a developing story and is being updated.)

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