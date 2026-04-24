Raghav Chadha, 2 other Rajya Sabha MPs quit AAP; say they will join BJP

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has joined the BJP along with Ashok Mittal And Sandeep Pathak. Addressing a press conference with party colleagues Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, “We have decided that we, the two-third members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP.”

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, “There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, more than 2/3rd of them are with us in this. They have signed and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman…3 of them are here before you. Besides… pic.twitter.com/iJZwcmvypD — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

“Besides us, there are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal,” Chadha said.

Mittal had earlier replaced Chadha as the Rajya Sabha deputy leader. He had then said Chadha’s removal was a “routine” procedure.

(This is a developing story and is being updated.)