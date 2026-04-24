In jolt to AAP, 7 of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs cross over to BJP

In a huge setback to the AAP, seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha members, constituting two-thirds of the party strength in the Upper House, crossed over to the BJP Friday, creating ripples in political circles, especially in Punjab where AAP’s rule will be tested in Assembly elections early next year.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, removed as the party deputy leader in Rajya Sabha three weeks ago, said he, along with six party members of the House, had “merged with the BJP”. The AAP has 10 MPs in the House – 7 from Punjab, 3 from Delhi.

Flanked by MPs Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, Chadha announced their exit from the AAP along with Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh. “They have already signed, and this morning we submitted all the required documentation, including signed letters and other formal paperwork, to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha,” he said.