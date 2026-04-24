In jolt to AAP, 7 of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs cross over to BJP

In a huge setback to the AAP, seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha members, constituting two-thirds of the party strength in the Upper House, crossed over to the BJP Friday, creating ripples in political circles, especially in Punjab where AAP’s rule will be tested in Assembly elections early next year.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, removed as the party deputy leader in Rajya Sabha three weeks ago, said he, along with six party members of the House, had “merged with the BJP”. The AAP has 10 MPs in the House – 7 from Punjab, 3 from Delhi.
Flanked by MPs Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, Chadha announced their exit from the AAP along with Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh. “They have already signed, and this morning we submitted all the required documentation, including signed letters and other formal paperwork, to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha,” he said.
Following the press conference, Chadha and his colleagues headed to the BJP office where they were welcomed into the party fold by BJP president Nitin Nabin. With the “merger” of the AAP faction, the BJP strength in the 245-member Rajya Sabha is set to rise to 113 and that of the NDA to 148.
AAP’s Sanjay Singh, also a Rajya Sabha member, said, “I will submit a letter to the Hon’ble Rajya Sabha Chairman in which a demand will be made to declare Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak disqualified from Rajya Sabha membership for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as this is tantamount to voluntarily relinquishing membership of their original party under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.”
“The Bharatiya Janata Party, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s Operation Lotus, the game of dirty politics and the conspiracy to stall the Bhagwant Mann government’s good work has begun on a large scale,” Singh told reporters.
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“Today, they have broken away AAP’s seven Rajya Sabha MPs and got them inducted in the BJP. The people of Punjab should remember these seven names… never forgive them,” he also said, naming each of the seven defectors. Targeting them, he said this was how they had repaid the AAP for “taking them from the street and elevating them to Parliament”.
Earlier, Chadha told reporters: “The Aam Aadmi Party which I nurtured with my blood and sweat and gave 15 years of my youth… has completely strayed from its principles, values and core morals. Now this party does not work for the interests of the nation, but for its personal gain.”
“I felt like I was the right man in the wrong party. That is why, we announce today that we are moving away from the Aam Aadmi Party and closer to the people… We have decided that we, the two-third Members of Parliament of the Aam Aadmi Party belonging to Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP,” he said.
Their exit leaves the AAP with only three members in Rajya Sabha: Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Balbir Singh Seechewal.
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More
Have been in journalism covering national politics for 23 years. Have covered six consecutive Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in almost all the states. Currently writes on ruling BJP. Always loves to understand what's cooking in the national politics (And ventures into the act only in kitchen at home). ... Read More