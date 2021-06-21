AAP CM candidate for Punjab will be from Sikh community: Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced that the party’s chief minister candidate in Punjab will be from the Sikh community. “It will be someone whom the whole of Punjab feels proud of,” Kejriwal said, addressing the conference in Amritsar. “We feel it’s the Sikh community’s right,” he added.

The party also announced that former IPS Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has joined AAP. “Kunwar Vijay Pratap is not a politician. He was called ‘aam aadmi ka policewala’. We all are here to serve the nation. With this sentiment, he has joined the party today,” the party’s national convenor said.

Punjab, Amritsar | Former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap joins Aam Aadmi Party, in the presence of Delhi CM and party leader Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/Q95pfrOLbN — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Singh was part of the now disbanded Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases of police firing after the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015. While addressing the conference, Kejriwal said that he wanted to assure the people of Punjab that “AAP will make sure that culprits in the Bargari sacrilege case will be punished and justice is served,” news agency ANI reported.

“The whole Punjab wants change now, the only hope is ‘Aap’. The support of Kunwar Sahib will further strengthen this hope of the people of Punjab,” Kejriwal tweeted later, welcoming the former IPS officer to the party.

The AAP chief is on a day-long visit to Amritsar.