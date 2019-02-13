AAP to host mega opposition rally in Delhi today, Mamata, Naidu to attend

Upping the ante against the BJP-led central government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will host the “Remove Dictatorship, Save Democracy” rally at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

The rally, which comes close on the heels of the opposition show of strength in Kolkata last month, will be attended by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

“All opposition leaders will attend this rally against the Modi government. It will be attended by all those who had attended Mamata Banerjee’s Kolkata rally last month,” Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

According to the news agency, though an invite has been extended to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, leaders from the grand old party are unlikely to attend the rally.

The January 19 rally in Kolkata witnessed the coming together of over 18 opposition parties under one platform and pledged to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.