AAP removes Raghav Chadha as Rajya Sabha deputy leader

Raghav Chadha News: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday wrote to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat seeking the removal of MP Raghav Chadha as the party’s deputy leader in the Upper House, and recommended MP Ashok Mittal as his replacement.

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The development comes amid a gulf between the AAP leadership and Chadha, who has been accused of skipping important party events and meetings in recent months.

While AAP sources said there had been “no particular trigger” for the decision and there were no “anti-party activities” that Chadha had been found guilty of, they confirmed that the party had been biding its time regarding the move.