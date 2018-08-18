AAP MLAs, MPs and ministers donating one-month salary for Kerala: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Files) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Files)

All Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs, MLAs and ministers will donate their one-month salary for the relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, and also urged the city government employees to contribute at least one-day salary for the cause.

The Chief Minister, who yesterday announced Rs 10 crore relief for the state, said that sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) offices will act as collection centres for clothes, blankets etc. Kejriwal also assured the resident commissioner of Kerala that his government will provide any further help needed by the state.

“Held a meeting with Resident Commissioner of Kerala to find out requirements. Delhi government will send water and dry food. All SDM offices will act as collection centres for clothes, bedsheets and blankets,” he said.

In a tweet, Kejriwal today said, “All AAP MLAs, MPs and ministers (are) donating one month salary for Kerala.” Kejriwal appealed to the public to make donations to the crisis-hit state. The Delhi chief minister also spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan.

I appeal to all employees of Delhi govt to donate at least one day salary for Kerala. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 18, 2018

“Spoke to Kerala CM. Delhi govt is making a contribution of Rs 10 crore. I sincerely appeal to everyone to donate generously for our brothers and sisters in Kerala (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted yesterday.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA of Greater Kailash, committed donation of a total of Rs 53,500 for relief work while MLA of Jangpura Praveen Kumar has asked Delhi Speaker if he could donate Rs 1 crore from MLA local area development fund.

Follow for LIVE updates on Kerala floods

This is the deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century, which has claimed 194 lives since August 8. A body blow has been dealt to the scenic state, with its infrastructure, standing crops and tourism facilities severely hit. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App