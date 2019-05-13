AAP Bathinda candidate stages dharna after vehicle attacked, two booked

BALJINDER KAUR, AAP MLA from Talwandi Sabo and also Lok Sabha candidate from Bathinda, staged a dharna at Hazri Chowk of Bathinda alleging that unidentified persons in a drunk state had waylaid her vehicle with motorcycles while she was on her way back to her village after the day’s campaigning.

The incident happened at 11 pm on Saturday.

Advertising

In her complaint, Kaur claimed that the accused had a scuffle with her security personnel and even jumped on the bonnet of her car at 11 pm while she was going to village Jaga Ram Tirath from Bathinda.

Kaur said that a member of her security detail was attacked, his clothes torn and window of the security vehicle smashed.

Police have lodged an attempt to murder case against unknown persons and even detained two individuals for questioning.

Advertising

Bathinda SSP Dr Nanak Singh said that two persons had been booked on attempt to murder charges and the matter was being investigated.

Purported CCTV footage of the incident showed two motorcyclists hitting the MLA’s security vehicle, after which a scuffle broke out.

Nanak Singh said,”Relatives of detained persons gave us this footage. We are investigating into the case.” AAP workers, however, stated that a liquor vend near the chowk was open and the “goons on motorcycle parked their vehicle in front Karu’s convoy and stopped it forcibly”.