FIR against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha for tweet against Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

An FIR has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday for allegedly making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The FIR was lodged in Noida based on a complaint filed by advocate Prashant Patel.

Chadha, in a Twitter post, alleged that migrants travelling Delhi to Uttar Pradesh are being thrashed on the orders of Yogi Adityanath. “According to sources, Yogiji is getting migrants going from Delhi to UP beaten up. He is saying why did you go to Delhi and you will not be allowed to go to Delhi again. My appeal to UP government is not to do this and not to increase problems in this difficult hour,” he tweeted.

However, Chada later deleted the tweet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd