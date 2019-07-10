AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal claims he was shot at during an event in south Delhi

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal has alleged that three shots were fired at him on Wednesday during an event in south Delhi’s Shani Bazaar area, a claim denied by the police. Jarwal claimed that he was shot at on Sunday as well in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar.

The police, however, said they had not received any written complaint about the incident from the AAP MLA. Prakash Jarwal claimed that he was shot at on Wednesday by an illegal alcohol distributor, who had been chasing him for the past three days.

He alleged that despite asking the police for security, no action was taken in this regard. “My life is in danger. I was previously attacked on Sunday and informed police about it but nothing was done,” he said. Jarwal stated he would formally lodge a complaint with the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Vijay Kumar said they have not received any written compliant.

The CCTV footage collected from the spot does not show any incident of firing, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.