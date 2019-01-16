Toggle Menu
AAP MLA Baldev Singh resigns from party, likely to join rebel outfithttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/aap-mla-baldev-singh-resigns-from-party-likely-to-join-rebel-outfit/

Baldev Singh, an MLA from Jaito, is likely to join Khaira's party and fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Faridkot.

Sukhpal Khaira, who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party, announced a new political party, Punjabi Ekta Party. (Source: Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

AAP MLA Baldev Singh has resigned from the primary membership of the party, days after he made an appearance at the launch of Sukhpal Khaira’s political outfit, the Punjabi Ekta Party.

Singh, an MLA from Jaito, is likely to join Khaira’s party and fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Faridkot. The AAP has been hit by a string of resignations in the New Year. AAP rebel MLA Sukhpal Khaira and senior advocate HS Phoolka quit from the party earlier this month.

Khaira had resigned from the AAP citing ‘dictatorial’ attitude of party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Six rebel AAP MLAs, including Baldev, attended the launch of his regional outfit, but they did not share the stage with Khaira and kept sitting among the visitors.

Baldev said that they had come to congratulate Khaira. The other five MLAs in attendance were — Kanwar Sandhu, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal, Pirmal Singh Khalsa, and Nazar Singh Manshahia.

