Wednesday, October 10, 2018
AAP minister Kailash Gahlot under I-T scanner, searches underway at 16 locations

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Ghalot represents Najafgarh constituency.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 10, 2018 10:45:34 am
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Ghalot represents Najafgarh constituency. (File photo)

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted searches on 16 premises linked to AAP leader and Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, according to news agency PTI. Ghalot represents Najafgarh constituency in New Delhi and is the minister of Revenue, Administrative Reforms, Information &Technology, Law, Justice & Legislative Affairs, Transport of Delhi government.

Searches are also underway at Brisk Infrastructure and Developers Ltd and Corporate International Financial Services Ltd.

