AAP member Sanjay Singh questions govt over machines to cut crops

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday asked the government how many machines to cut crops and thus prevent crop burning have been provided to three states.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Singh said that Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar had told the House that the government had given the three states 55,000 machines, but an affidavit in the Supreme Court mentions that only 20,000 of these machines have been given. He wanted Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala to clarify the exact number.

Rupala told the House that according to the figures available with his department, the government has given 55,000 machines, and that is the “perfect figure”. He said that machines have also been shared with the Delhi government, but the “it has not been well organised in the Delhi state”.

Nominated member Rakesh Sinha asked the minister about the long-term plan to tackle the problem of crop burning. He said that when the crop burning takes place, there is hue and cry, but “is the government preparing any futuristic plan?” he asked.

Rupala informed the House that a committee has been created which will come up with a new policy to tackle the issue. He added that crop burning is related to farming practice, and even farmers “don’t enjoy” burning the crops, but because there is little time between the cultivation and sowing of the next crop, they do it.

BJP’s Harnath Singh Yadav asked Rupala about the number of industrialists who have been jailed and why only news of farmers being jailed for crop burning had come up. Rupala said that he cannot answer the question as it was not relevant to his ministry, but assured Yadav that government was willing to provide machines and technology to all farmers.