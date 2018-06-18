AAP-LG standoff: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘turning blind eye’ to anarchy in Delhi

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is locked in a standoff with the L-G over administrative issues since a week, demanding a direction to IAS officers to end what the AAP describes a "strike" and approval of the doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the latter of turning a blind eye to the “anarchy” in Delhi, where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is locked in a standoff with the L-G over administrative issues since a week.

The Congress chief alleged that the people of Delhi were the victims of this political drama, as the impasse between the AAP and L-G showed no signs of abating.

“Delhi CM, sitting in dharna at LG office. BJP sitting in dharna at CM residence. Delhi bureaucrats addressing press conferences. PM turns a blind eye to the anarchy; rather nudges chaos and disorder. People of Delhi are the victims, as this drama plays out,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Governance in Delhi has been severely hit with Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues sitting on a dharna at Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s office since June 11, demanding a direction to IAS officers to end what the AAP describes a “strike” and approval of the doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Refuting charges that they were “on strike”, the Delhi IAS association has asked the Delhi government not to use its officers for “political gains”.

