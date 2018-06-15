‘Dictatorial Centre made a mockery of democracy’: What political leaders said on AAP-LG standoff

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on dharna at the LG’s office. (Express photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on dharna at the LG’s office. (Express photo)

The standoff between the AAP government and Lt Governor Anil Baijal shows no signs of easing as the sit-in protest by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his Cabinet colleagues–Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, and Labour Minister Gopal Rai–entered its fifth day on Friday.

Earlier in the day, CM Kejriwal wrote a fresh letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to end the IAS officers’ “strike” even as he hit out at his detractors, saying the sit-in was “not for personal gains” but for greater good of the people of Delhi. In a video message, the AAP convenor also launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging the bureaucrats’ strike was to “throw roadblocks” in the working of the AAP government.

“I have asked the PM, if in his meetings officers don’t show up, will he be able to run the government for a day? Then why have you allowed the strike of officers in Delhi. It is not good to bother people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said. On Thursday, the Delhi CM had written to PM Modi seeking his intervention to end the strike, claiming that Lt Governor Anil Baijal was doing “nothing” to end the impasse.

In his fresh letter to Modi, Kejriwal has reiterated the demands and asked the L-G to direct the IAS officers to end their “strike” and act against those who have struck work. The AAP government also wants the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration.

The sit-in by Kejriwal and his ministers attracted support from a host of leaders from various political parties who attacked the BJP-led government at the centre.

Here’s what leaders cutting across political spectrum said on the ongoing AAP-LG standoff:

Pinarayi Vijayan: Seeking the intervention of PM Modi to resolve the issue, the Kerala chief minister said such a situation in Delhi will not enhance the image of the country and will undermine the federal structure of governance mandated by the Constitution. He said there are disquieting reports that the Centre was actually providing patronage and protection to sabotage the work of an elected state government belonging to an opposition party. He further said the justification of the officers’ action by the Lt. Governor, the direct representative of the Centre in the present administrative set-up, adds substance to these reports. He added that citizens of Delhi, including lakhs of Keralites, are suffering because of the current situation, where the government is not allowed to function.

Kamal Haasan: The Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and renowned actor said the interference in the functioning of an elected government was “unacceptable in a democracy”. “In fact what is happening in Delhi and in TN/Pondicherry are not too different. It is frustrating for people who want a change for the better,” he said.

Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister and the TMC supremo said the elected chief minister must get due respect. “@ArvindKejriwal, CM of Delhi is sitting in a dharna in LG’s office for the last few days in the capital city of the country. Elected CM must get due respect. May I appeal to the Govt of India and @LtGovDelhi to resolve the problem immediately so that people do not suffer(sic),” she tweeted.

Sitaram Yechury: The CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the central government was using the office of the L-G to “obstruct” the elected government in Delhi in discharging of its constitutional duties. “… This is despicable. The Centre must abandon this course of confrontation right away,” Yechury tweeted.

Tejashwi Yadav: The RJD leader said that the “dictatorial Centre” has made a “mockery of democracy” in Delhi and Puduchery. In a Hindi tweet, Yadav said that interference in the functioning of elected governments through “pawns of the Centre is bloodying the contexts and aspirations of the democracy”.

Sharad Yadav: The rebel JD(U) leader also joined the chorus in support Kejriwal and said “the elected government is not being allowed to work for one reason or the other.” “It is not a good precedent being set that the elected government is not allowed to work. It may be mentioned that this is not a failure of the state government, but the people of Delhi are being neglected due to the unnecessary tussle between the LG and the state government,” he said in a statement.

Yadav urged the central government to take “initiative” to settle the issues of Delhi government once for all so that the people of Delhi “feel comfortable”, according to the statement.

Chandrababu Naidu: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief attacked the Centre and said the trend of using the Governor’s Office for political benefits of the ruling party goes against the spirit of the constitution. “We express our solidarity with the Government of Delhi elected by people,” he added.

