AAP, Left parties renew ‘vote chori’ allegations

Both the AAP and the CPI(M) have come hard on the BJP and its alleged hold over the Election Commission following recent revelations that the SIR process was given the nod despite objections among the Election Commissioners.

The AAP described the deletion of voters from the electoral rolls through the SIR process, which allegedly put the BJP in an advantageous position to win, as the biggest scam in independent India.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal described Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as the ‘chief’ of the vote chori and demanded his immediate arrest.

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“So far, people in this country had only heard about Narendra Modi and Amit Shah winning elections by vote chori. Today, a story published by The Indian Express has established that they are actually stealing votes and winning elections through a massive vote scam,” Kejriwal said in a press conference on Wednesday.