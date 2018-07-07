AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira wants review of dope test decision

“I urge you (CM) to review the controversial dope test order that has shifted the political discourse from the burning issue of police-drug mafia nexus,” Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express photo) “I urge you (CM) to review the controversial dope test order that has shifted the political discourse from the burning issue of police-drug mafia nexus,” Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express photo)

AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira has urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to review his order mandating dope test on all government employees, saying this move has diverted attention from the issue of alleged police-drug mafia nexus.

In a letter written to Singh on Saturday, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly said the “blanket dope test order”, has added confusion to the issue and misdirected the actual debate.

“I urge you (CM) to review the controversial dope test order that has shifted the political discourse from the burning issue of police-drug mafia nexus,” he said. The Punjab government had ordered a mandatory dope test on all government employees, including police personnel, from the time of their recruitment through every stage of their service.

“Of course feeling the pinch, many government employee unions have demanded dope test on the political class of the state as well. In order to avoid social stigma, many political leaders including ministers, MLAs have made a beeline to get their dope tests done. As such the focus of debate has shifted from the real issue of drug mafia having deep connections with the police officers of the state, to a non-issue of the dope test,” he said.

The Bholath MLA said even if the dope test is required then it should be conducted on senior officers and not the entire police constabulary or the lower ranks.

“The government can ask those enforcing law in the field beginning from Assistant Sub Inspector to the DGP level, to undergo a dope test. The dope tests should be conducted randomly with a surprise element, as it is highly impossible to get a positive result by voluntary methods,” he said.

“What is the point in having all the approximately three lakh government employees to undertake the dope test? Particularly woman employees, clerks etc., who have no connection with the drug trafficking menace,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App