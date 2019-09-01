AAP leader Sanjay Singh stopped from boarding IndiGo flight for ‘being late’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was on Sunday stopped from boarding a Bhopal bound Indigo flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly being late. Singh was scheduled to attend a function organised by bank employees in Bhopal.

“I was going to Bhopal to attend the bank employees’ program but became a victim of IndiGo6E famous for its misconduct and misbehaviour. I had a boarding pass. Security check was completed. Gate was open but I was not allowed to board,” he tweeted.

Urging Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to take cognizance of the matter, Singh further added, “Please get the CCTV footage checked, a pregnant woman was urging the IndiGo manager to let her board, two Sikh families also requested him to board as they had reached five minutes earlier, but no one listened.”

.@HardeepSPuri जी PLZ CCTV CHK करायें मेरे सामने एक गर्भवती महिला @IndiGo6E के मैनेजर विक्रम से रो कर अनुरोध कर रही थी मैं टाइम से पहुँच गई मेरे बच्चें हैं मुझे जाने दीजिये, दो सिक्ख परिवार निवेदन कर रहा था हम 5min. पहले पहुँचे हमें जाने दीजिये लेकिन कोई कुछ सुनने को तैयार नही https://t.co/UqtTJbMGjK — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) September 1, 2019

“Indigo’s staff didn’t allow me to board even as I was on time. They misbehaved with me and I will raise this issue in front of Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu about how Indigo airlines staff is rude and misbehaving with the passengers,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI. He later booked an Air India flight to Bhopal.