Tuesday, September 11, 2018
AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleges attack on his vehicle in MP’s Chhindwara

The Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP said attempts were being made to instigate the people of the state for staging "violent protests" against the recent amendments in the SC/ST Act.

September 11, 2018
AAP Leader and MP Sanjay Singh was allegedly attacked in MP.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged that his vehicle was attacked by some people in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. Singh is in MP to campaign for his party for Assembly polls.

A purported video of the incident showed some men in black clothes waiving black flags to Singh and trying to stop his vehicle. “My vehicle was attacked and someone tried to open the door and drag me out,” Singh told PTI. The policemen present on the scene drove away from the protesters and made way for his vehicle.

The Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP said attempts were being made to instigate the people of the state for staging “violent protests” against the recent amendments in the SC/ST Act. He, however, did not name anyone in the incident. Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly are likely to be held later this year.

(With PTI inputs)

