AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleges attack on his vehicle in MP’s Chhindwara

AAP Leader and MP Sanjay Singh was allegedly attacked in MP. (Express Photo) AAP Leader and MP Sanjay Singh was allegedly attacked in MP. (Express Photo)

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged that his vehicle was attacked by some people in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. Singh is in MP to campaign for his party for Assembly polls.

A purported video of the incident showed some men in black clothes waiving black flags to Singh and trying to stop his vehicle. “My vehicle was attacked and someone tried to open the door and drag me out,” Singh told PTI. The policemen present on the scene drove away from the protesters and made way for his vehicle.

छिन्दवाड़ा मध्य प्रदेश में मेरी गाड़ी पर हमला हुआ दरवाज़ा खोलकर बाहर निकालने की कोशिश की गई ST SC ऐक्ट के नाम पर हिंसक विरोध शुरू किया जा रहा है — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) September 11, 2018

The Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP said attempts were being made to instigate the people of the state for staging “violent protests” against the recent amendments in the SC/ST Act. He, however, did not name anyone in the incident. Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly are likely to be held later this year.

(With PTI inputs)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App