Punjab: MP Bhagwant Mann calls Sukhpal Khaira ‘opportunistic’

Reacting to Sukhpal Khaira’s resignation, AAP Punjab leaders Sunday called him ‘opportunistic’ and dared him to resign from his Assembly seat and fight elections on his own party symbol.

Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said that indiscipline within the party could never be tolerated and that many attempts had been made to make Khaira see reason, but they did not succeed.

“Khaira’s politics has always been self-centered. He has always been concerned about himself and his post. This is why he raised objection when H S Phoolka was made the Leader of Opposition and when I was appointed the state president of the party,” Mann said.

Calling Khaira’s resignation a ‘drama’, Mann said that he should resign from his Assembly seat of Bholath and fight fresh elections. “His slogan of ‘Punjabiat’ is also false. For the rest of the rebel MLAs, the doors of the party are still open,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema said that the party had no place for those who were conspiring against the party while remaining a part of it. He said AAP was approaching 2019 on a strong platform and will take Congress head-on on its failures.

Sunam MLA Amam Arora, said Khaira was not a team player. “He has always been speaking against the leadership even when he was in Congress.”

As per rules, Khaira may be disqualified from his Assembly seat once AAP officially brings the issue to the notice of the Speaker. In case, H S Phoolka’s resignation as MLA is accepted and Khaira disqualified, AAPs tally in the House will come down from 20 to 18. Out of these seven are rebel MLAs who are yet to take a call on their future course of action. Despite their exit, AAP will continue to remain the single largest party in the House.