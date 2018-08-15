AAP leader Ashutosh resigns from party, cites ‘personal reason’

AAP leader Ashutosh resigned from the party today citing personal reasons. AAP leader Ashutosh resigned from the party today citing personal reasons.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former journalist Ashutosh has resigned from the party citing personal reasons. The AAP leader took to Twitter thanking the party and its volunteers for all the support he has received through his stint in the party. “Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout. Thanks.”

Ties between Ashutosh and the AAP had considerably strained in the recent months after the party decided against nominating him to Rajya Sabha. Subsequently, he distanced himself from the party, saying he was working on his next book, which is likely to be out in October.

Ashutosh, then Managing Editor of IBN7, joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014. His announcement was made by Arvind Kejriwal and party leader Sanjay Singh. Accused of being opportunistic given the support the newly formed party was receiving, Ashutosh had said: “If history has given us an opportunity, then we should take that opportunity and why should we not take this opportunity… I have been in journalism for 23 years and have had good relations with stalwarts in different parties. I could have done that long time back.”

Ashutosh had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk constituency.

