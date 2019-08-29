AAP launches membership drive in Punjab, calls it ‘Aam Aadmi Army’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday launched a membership drive in Punjab under the banner of ‘Aam Aadmi Army’ as part of its plans to rejuvenate its presence in the state and increase its footprint in view of similar drives being undertaken by the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal.

Addressing a press conference, state president Bhagwant Mann released a ‘mission booklet’ for the membership drive. He said that under the drive, AAP volunteers in each town and village will choose their own team heads. “In these times of mafia raj of Captain Amarinder’s government and the Badals, the Aam Aadmi Army members will fight like a civil army,” he said.

Accusing Amarinder and Sukhbir of playing ‘Twitter wars’ on social media, Mann said that while Sukhbir Badal managed to construct Sukhvilas hotel in his tenure in the government, Amarinder had managed to construct as ‘Saragarhi Palace”. “The other day Sukhbir Badal was heard saying that the floods have been caused in Punjab by sand mining. This is like Al Qaeda blaming someone for shattering the peace,” he said taking a light-hearted swipe at Akalis.

AAP announced the names of 39 observers and three co-observers in the state who will oversee the 117 assembly constituendcies and 12 Lok Sabha constituencies. Mann took a swipe at the rebel AAP MLAs saying that some of them who had grandly announced that they would not care for any office were now running away from appearing before the Speaker to finalise their resignations as MLAs. “One of them says he is not well, another says his father is unwell and a third is saying he may be facing a grave disease. These are all childish excuses,” he said.

In another development, a meeting of the state core committee was held in which the strategy for the forthcoming bypolls in Assembly constituencies was discussed. Bypolls are due to be held in Jalalabad, Phagwara, Dakha and now Mukerian, after the sitting MLA passed away Tuesday.