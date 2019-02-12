AAP’s Karnataka co-convener quits party

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Aam Aadmi Party in Karnataka Tuesday suffered a jolt when its state co-convener Shivakumar Chengalraya quit the party accusing the central leadership of ignoring Karnataka.

“I quit because you know that it (AAP) is losing relevance. Every one of us has contributed for it. Blaming Prithvi Reddy, (party’s national executive member from Karnataka) alone will not serve the purpose. The national team also kept on ignoring us (Karnataka unit of AAP). Even today it continues,” Chengalraya told PTI.

Upset over the party’s leadership making some appointments in the state unit allegedly without consulting the unit leaders, he said in a statement he was not inactive politics and was not associated with any political party for the past few months.

Chengalraya said he will start political activism at the ground level soon with well-known activists in the state.

“During the state assembly election Arvind (Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal) did not come. These things should not be discussed in media but now I can speak.

No national leader came. It is only we who struggled so hard,” Chengalraya, who is also the state political affairs incharge, said.

Chengalraya said the state unit fully supported the national leadership but the latter ignored it.

The party had fielded 28 candidates in the May 2018 assembly polls and all of them forfeited their deposits.