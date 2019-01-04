Phoolka after quitting AAP: Converting anti-corruption movement into political party was wrong

A day after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party, senior advocate HS Phoolka attacked it saying it was wrong to convert an anti-corruption movement into a political party in 2012. He suggested that there is once again a need to launch a similar movement as started by activist Anna Hazare.

“Converting anti-corruption movement into a political party in 2012 was wrong,” he said, adding, “I will not contest Lok Sabha election although, after the conviction of Sajjan Kumar, people in Punjab said I could easily win from any seat.” Phoolka who has been fighting the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, had played a key role in the conviction of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar.

“We should raise a movement like Anna Hazare. Many who have left AAP and others including lawyers, doctors need to unite to form an organisation parallel to political parties,” he said, adding, “We will form a big organisation within six months.”

Phoolka has resigned from all the party post. “I have resigned from AAP & handed over resignation to Kejriwal ji today. Though he asked me not to resign but I insisted,” Phoolka tweeted on Thursday.

The senior advocate had earlier said he would resign from the party if it chooses to ally with the Congress. Calling the Congress “perpetrators” of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Phoolka had said that any alliance with the former would amount to giving them a clean chit in the case. “I shall be the first person to quit the Aam Aadmi Party if and when it joins hands with the Congress (either) in a direct or indirect manner,” he had said.

Phoolka had in 2017 quit as the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly to continue to appear in courts for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, giving up his cabinet minister status. Phoolka was an MLA from Dakha seat in Punjab.