AAP’s Haryana CM pick in soup over rape remark

“It was for those male BJP leaders who think that the value of woman’s honour is just Rs 2 lakh,” he later said. “It was for those male BJP leaders who think that the value of woman’s honour is just Rs 2 lakh,” he later said.

AAP’s Haryana CM candidate for the Assembly polls, Naveen Jaihind, courted controversy Tuesday by saying he would offer “Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader, who feels that a girl’s honour is worth just Rs 2 lakh,” if he agrees to suffer the same ‘kukarm (misdeed)’ himself.

Jaihind, husband of Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, was referring to the Haryana government’s offer of Rs 2 lakh for the Rewari gangrape victim, which her family did not accept. “It was for those male BJP leaders who think that the value of woman’s honour is just Rs 2 lakh,” he later said.

“Instead of arresting the accused, the government is valuing the honour of the victim with money, which is condemnable,” said Jaihind in a statement. Haryana BJP spokesperson Raman Malik said, “It is shameful that you (Jaihind) are heading a political outfit in Haryana… you have no place in a democratic forum…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App