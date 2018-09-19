Follow Us:
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
AAP’s Haryana CM pick in soup over rape remark

Jaihind, husband of Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, was referring to the Haryana government’s offer of Rs 2 lakh for the Rewari gangrape victim, which her family did not accept.

AAP’s Haryana CM candidate for the Assembly polls, Naveen Jaihind, courted controversy Tuesday by saying he would offer “Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader, who feels that a girl’s honour is worth just Rs 2 lakh,” if he agrees to suffer the same ‘kukarm (misdeed)’ himself.

Jaihind, husband of Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, was referring to the Haryana government’s offer of Rs 2 lakh for the Rewari gangrape victim, which her family did not accept. “It was for those male BJP leaders who think that the value of woman’s honour is just Rs 2 lakh,” he later said.

“Instead of arresting the accused, the government is valuing the honour of the victim with money, which is condemnable,” said Jaihind in a statement. Haryana BJP spokesperson Raman Malik said, “It is shameful that you (Jaihind) are heading a political outfit in Haryana… you have no place in a democratic forum…”

