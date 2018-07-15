AAP government gives nod to charging Rs 50 extra for doorstep delivery of public services

A nominal fee of Rs 50 will be charged from the applicant for the doorstep delivery of over 100 services such as birth certificate, ration card and driving license. A nominal fee of Rs 50 will be charged from the applicant for the doorstep delivery of over 100 services such as birth certificate, ration card and driving license.

For an extra fee of Rs 50, Delhi government will provide 100 public services, such as birth certificate, caste certificate, driving licence, ration card, at people’s doorstep from next month. According to the minutes of recent Cabinet meeting, the administrative reforms department’s proposal to charge a “facilitation fee” of Rs 50 from the citizens for “each successful transaction” by intermediary agency has been approved.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had approved Administrative Reform’s proposal to give the work to a firm, which will work as an intermediary agency, to execute the project in the national capital.

Under the doorstep delivery of services to be launched in August, the AAP government will provide around 100 public services of its various departments at the doorstep of Delhi’s citizens. The government has claimed that no citizen of Delhi would have to stand in queues for the services listed under the scheme.

According to the plan, Mobile Sahayaks (facilitators) will be hired through the agency that would set up call centres. Various certificates such as caste, new water connection, income, driving licence, ration card, domicile, marriage registration, duplicate RC and change of address in RC, among others, will be covered under the scheme.

If a person wants to apply for a driving licence, he or she would have to call a designated call centre and give the details. Thereafter, the agency would assign a Mobile Sahayak, who will visit the applicant’s residence and get the required details and documents. The applicant will have to visit the MLO office once for a driving test.

In November last year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the Mobile Sahayak would be equipped with all necessary equipment such as biometric devices and a camera, adding that for doorstep delivery of services, the applicant would be charged a nominal fee.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App