AAP government exploring different models to execute free Wi-Fi facility in Delhi

Free Wi-Fi at public places across the city was one of the AAP's key poll promises before forming the government in Delhi in 2015.

The Aam Aadmi Party government is exploring different models including laying of optical fibres to homes and providing internet vouchers, to execute its much-delayed poll promise of offering free Wi-Fi in the national capital, sources said.

A final decision on the way to execute the Wi-Fi project is yet to be taken by the AAP dispensation, they said.

A meeting has been called on Saturday where representatives of around five telecom companies will give presentation before Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain and senior officers.

“We have suggested around three models to the government, which include laying of fibre to home, internet voucher and creating hotspots at public places, to implement free Wi-Fi project. However, no decision has been taken yet,” an official said.

During his budget speech in the Delhi Assembly in March, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the Wi-Fi project, which was earlier with the information and technology (IT) department, was given to the PWD to expedite the work.

In its 2018-19 budget, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 100 crore to provide Wi-Fi facility, even though the government did not mention a time-line for the completion of the project.

