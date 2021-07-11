AAP’s Uttarakhand promises: Free electricity up to 300 units, old bills will be waived

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised to provide free electricity of up to 300 units to all households in Uttarakhand if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forms government in the state after next year’s Assembly elections. All outstanding electricity bills will also be waived, he said.

Promising uninterrupted power supply, the AAP chief also said that electricity will be free for farmers too.

Uttarakhand के लिए Kejriwal जी की 4 बड़ी गारंटी‼️ AAP की सरकार बनने के बाद देवभूमि के लोगों को – ⚡हर महीने 300 Unit Bijli Free ⚡पुराने बिजली Bill माफ होंगे ⚡24 घंटे Electricity देंगे ⚡किसानों को मुफ़्त बिजली मिलेगी – CM @ArvindKejriwal#KejriwalKiBijliGuarantee⚡ pic.twitter.com/IzeG1R8EhT — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 11, 2021

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Kejriwal said, “We have already shown what we can do in Delhi. There households get up to 200 units of free electricity but in Uttarakhand we will provide up to 300 units. Our party workers have been visiting places and interacting with people. They have found that many have complained of inflated bills. Sometimes the amounts can be as high as Rs. 60,000 and when people go to have the problem fixed, they have to pay a cut of Rs. 10,000 to get the bill waived off. Therefore, we will waive off old power bills if we come to power.”

He added, “Steps will be taken to ensure that there are no more power cuts. We have already achieved this in Delhi. There is no power deficit in Uttarakhand and so we will ensure uninterrupted supply here. Moreover, electricity will be free for farmers. If we are able to do this, farmers will be able to save more money.”

Earlier, Kejriwal had announced that AAP would provide free power to the people of Punjab if voted to power.

Last month, when he was asked about whether the ‘Delhi model’ of governance will be implemented in Gujarat if AAP comes in power, Kejriwal had said, “Every state has its own problems and solutions. The people of Gujarat will choose their own model of development.”

The ruling party in Delhi, which is also the primary Opposition in Punjab, is looking to expand its footprint to other parts of the country. AAP has now set its eyes on Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat, all of which will go to polls next year.